When I read this paragraph in the TIME magazine profile of Ann Coulter, I could barely believe what I was reading - this isn't The Weekly Standard, some free weekly or even Entertainment Weekly. This is supposed to be TIME magazine:

From the Progress Report:

"I blanked on who catches for the Phillies. I asked [Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig]. He didn't know. The president said, '[Mike] Lieberthal.' ... [President Bush is] so up on the game that it's astounding."

-- Washington Nationals President Tony Tavares on President Bush's knowledge of baseball, 4/18/05

VERSUS

"When I first read that in the newspaper about the need to have passports, I said, 'What's going on here?'"

-- President Bush on his knowledge of White House-approved immigration policies, 4/18/05

While the story itself, written by Time's John Cloud, is generally quite favorable, Coulter and her fans are focused on the strange cover photo that seems to distort the image of the tall, thin, blond pundit.

It appears the liberal media wrote such a positive story about Ann, the only thing she could complain about this time was the photograph. Poor her.

Comedy Monday

"It was reported that House Majority Leader Tom DeLay took several ethically questionable golf trips paid for by foreign lobbyists, and that his wife and daughter were paid $500,000 from his own political action committee. DeLay referred to the allegations as 'just another seedy attempt by the liberal media to embarrass me with my own actions, words and illegal doings.'" Tina Fey

"Friends say that each day President Bush spends two hours playing video games. Now let's think about this -- there's a war in Iraq, gas prices have never been higher and what is he working on? Getting Spiderman to the third level. ...Yeah George loves video games. His favorite? Grand Theft Election." David Letterman

"They claim now that President Bush spends two hours a day playing video games. Here's the good news -- that's two hours less than he spends being president." David Letterman

"Down in Washington D.C. the feds jumped a guy who was behaving suspiciously and carrying two large suitcases. Turns out it kind of had a funny ending: he's not a terrorist and the suitcases were full of cash for Tom Delay." David Letterman

"Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld warned Iraq's new leaders against hiring their friends and family members for government jobs, and then Majority Leader Tom Delay gave the rebuttal." Jay Leno

"Forty members of Congress also went to the funeral. They said it was great to be out of Washington and to get a break from all that prayer and Bible quoting." Bill Maher

"The folks in Washington are very excited to have a baseball team. Even ex-junky mayor Marion Barry said 'buy me some peanuts and crack.'" Craig Ferguson

Clark in '08?

Whether or not he runs for something in 2006 (e.g. an Arkansas seat) may indicate his intentions in 2008, but if this is any indication, he's going to run. The Clark campaign was the first major campaign I worked on, so I'd likely support him. Here's video.

Here's what I said when Clark dropped out. As Jeralyn mentioned on Talk Left, he has favorable positions on domestic issues that matter to the grassroots. Further, he appeals to those beyond the Democratic base. I don't feel like talking up a candidate too much since 2008 is far away, but the response I got when pushing Clark to moderates and conservatives in New Hampshire, and other places, was very strong. Because of his non-partisan background, and media skills (CNN commentator days), Clark can pull voters from across the aisle, and bolster Democrats on national security.

What Liberal Judiciary?

From the LATimes, "Judges Battle Transcends Numbers: Republicans already rule most federal courts. The issue is how far right the GOP can take them." Quote:

Ninety-four of the 162 active judges now on the U.S. Court of Appeals were chosen by Republican presidents. On 10 of the 13 circuit courts, Republican appointees have a clear majority. And, since 1976, at least seven of the nine seats on the U.S. Supreme Court have been filled by Republican appointees. Even if Bush wins approval for the dozen disputed nominees who have been blocked by Senate Democrats, only one circuit would change its ideological balance — hardly a seismic shift. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, now evenly divided, would become 10-6 Republican ... The fight may have more to do with the kind of Republican who joins the courts, in particular the Supreme Court. While Democrats are determined to block judicial nominees they see as conservative ideologues, the Republican leadership pushes for right-leaning judges.

April 17, 2005

TIME: Communists for Kerry Protests Coulter!

Happy Anniversary to Atrios

Who is 3 today. And yes, I take some pride in knowing that I was one of the first to link to him. At the time, I accidentally put his full name as the blog name instead of 'Eschaton.' He emailed me back saying he'd prefer to be anonymous and I eventually forgot his real name. Imagine - if I had remembered the name years later, it woulda been worth millions. Millions!

April 16, 2005

Buy Me This

I need a new Pac Man hat.

So does this guy;





Change to Clean Air Act in Works

Another day, another industry-written provision in a House bill that blatantly favors polluters at the expense of taxpayers.

Under the new provision, the "downwind" states would not be required to meet clean air standards until the "upwind" states that were contributing to the problem had done so. Currently, states can get more time but only if they agree to added cleanup measures. Proponents of the measure in Congress, as well as a spectrum of industry groups, say that the change would give state and local governments the flexibility and discretion they urgently need to deal with air pollution from distant sources. Otherwise, they would have to impose much stricter limits on pollution from local sources, including power plants, factories and automobiles. But House members who fought against the measure, and other opponents, say flexibility and discretion are just other words for delay, saving money for industry and posing risks for millions of people living where the air does not meet health-based standards. Opponents also say that the new provision would undermine a muscular rule announced last month by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Air Interstate Rule, which sets new power-plant emissions for three major pollutants for the eastern half of the United States. One of those pollutants, nitrogen oxide, is cooked by sunlight into ozone, or smog.

April 15, 2005

